Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery sizes allegedly leaked

There’s plenty of things we have learned about the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones, from the Kirin 990 chip, to the camera arrangement, curved edge display, and the fastest wireless and wired charging methods, at 25W and 55W respectively. However, the rumor mill has been silent about the batteries inside these phones, up until now, when a new leak sheds light on the matter.

You can file this under “too good to be true” and treat it with a heavy dose of skepticism, but a Weibo leak suggests that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by a 4,200mAh, and a 4,500mAh battery, respectively.

Huawei phones have been historically great road warriors, with large batteries combined with great hardware and AI-assisted software power saving features. If this does indeed turn out to be true, it would mean a 5% and a 7% increase in battery capacity compared to the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro battery units from last year, as calculated by GSMArena.

