Huawei teases Mate 20X with #UltimatePerformance

On October 16, Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. These will join the already announced Mate 20 Lite to complete the Mate 20 line-up. We know pretty much everything we need to know about these devices. The only thing we’re missing is pricing, availability, and some specific features. However, Huawei is hinting towards a possible fourth member of the line-up, the Mate 20X.

Of course, this could very well be just another feature of the Mate 20 and/or Mate 20 Pro. Here’s the story: Huawei teased a certain Mate 20X on Twitter via a short clip, for October 16. It contains the hashtags # HigherIntelligence and # UltimatePerformance. While we know the first one is used to designate the Kirin 980, we’re unsure about the second one. It is also specifically stated that it will be able to provide longer gaming. This could very well imply a larger battery in addition to cooling and other optimizations.

The short clip, as you can see below, shows an ice cold smartphone. This hints towards a possibly improved cooling system which keeps the Mate 20X in its optimal performance range. Rumor has it that the Mate 20X will indeed be a third device we’re going to see at the event. Some even hint towards a 7.2-inch behemoth designed for gaming.

We will surely let you know once we find out more!