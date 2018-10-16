While not a Nintendo Switch, Huawei Mate 20 X is a gamer’s phablet

If your lifestyle doesn’t revolve around capturing moments with three cameras, it might involve slashing, mashing and playing right through them. Fortunately, Huawei has a Mate 20 smartphone just for you.

The company has announced a 7.2-inch phablet that’s not the Honor Note 10 named the Huawei Mate 20 X. It’s a blend of Huawei’s homegrown hardware with that much-bragged Kirin 980 chipset, the Galaxy Note 9 with a new M-Pen digitized stylus for Popup memos and the gaming spirit of the Nintendo Switch — which it intends to compete against with its 5,000mAh battery as compared to that console’s paltry 4,300mAh unit.

Like the Razer Phone 2, the Mate 20 X adopts a vapor chamber to cool the device in an even fashion, but then tops it off with graphene film for extra insulation. It’s supposed to keep the CPU and GPU pumping on all cylinders for longer — we’re going to have to test those claims.

The full HD display may not be the most resolution and certainly not for that size, but the company is at least putting muscle into audio, too, with Super Bass front-facing stereo speakers for Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround audio. The Chinese manufacturer boasts that the X has 120 percent stronger bass than the iPhone XS Max.

Several details are sorely lacking like the available cameras, but we do know that the default memory configuration will be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Huawei is selling the Mate 20 X from today for an MSRP of €899.

More details soon.