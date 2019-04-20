This is the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, one of Huawei’s 5G phones this year

Huawei is preparing at least two 5G phones this year. We already know the first one is the foldable Huawei Mate X, and now we’re getting a close look at the second one, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. It’s packaging was leaked a couple of days ago on Twitter, and it clearly wears the 5G logo on the box, next to the device name. You can see that in the tweet below.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G though has been rather shy, but a hands-on video (embedded below) reveals some details about the device. You can immediately spot the 5G logo underneath the square triple-camera setup on the back. This is a variation on the Mate 20 X, and not the Mate 20 Pro, so expect a huge 7.2-inch display, and a back-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It will feature, like the Mate X, Huawei’s Balong 5000 5G modem chip, and will apparently have a slightly smaller, 4,200mAh battery, but with faster, 40W fast charging capabilities. Everything else should stay identical to the original Mate 20 X.