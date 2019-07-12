Huawei Mate 20 X 5G coming to more markets this month

Launched mid-May, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is the first Huawei 5G smartphone to hit the shelves. The other one is the foldable Mate X, but that’s coming in September. It was supposed to be already available since June in the UK on on EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone for £999, but some of the launches were canceled or postponed due to the recent developments with the U.S. However, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G will be hitting other markets this month as well, as the device is expanding its availability.

VentureBeat talks about a release date on July 22 in Italy and July 12 (today) in the UAE, while Chinese Global Times mentions a July 26 availability on its home turf.

In terms of look and specs, expect the exact same internals as the Mate 20 X, with the exception of 5G compatibility, and a somewhat smaller battery, at 4,200mAh, with 40W fast charging capabilities. The rest includes the Kirin 980 processor, Balong 5000 modem chip, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.