Huawei Mate 20 X 5G announced, coming to the UK in June

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G popped up in a hands-on video about a month ago, and we knew it would be the first 5G phone from Huawei to be launched even though the foldable Mate X is also capable of 5G (but it’s further down the road). The Chinese phone maker officially introduced the Mate 20 X 5G, which is basically the plain Mate 20 X from last October.

Expect the exact same specs, with the exception of 5G compatibility, of course, and a somewhat smaller battery, at 4,200mAh, with 40W fast charging capabilities. The Kirin 980 is taking care of horsepower with the Balong 5000 chip being responsible for 5G reception.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G will be available in the UK in June. It will go for £999, and pre-orders kick off later this month, for the Emerald Green color option. The phone will be available on EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone.