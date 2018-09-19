Huawei Mate 20 will have the handiest wireless charging feature… but you have to buy into it
The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will have amazing displays and cameras, we’re led to believe. But perhaps the most interesting feature will be borne out from a flat, unremarkable surface. It also comes with a new version of the company’s latest verticals.
With the launch of the P20 flagships this year, Huawei also introduced its own wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds — they compete with AirPods in Apple’s price bracket, but have a more adaptive bud design.
Now, WinFuture is reporting that the FreeBuds 2 Pro are expected to debut with the new Mate phones on October 16. The Bluetooth 5 devices are seen above with extra-long stems — more pictures can be seen at the source, linked below this story — and their carry case. The stems also play their part as bone conductors for attenuated microphone pick-up.
The case accepts power through USB-C connection or contact with Qi wireless charging. That last bit is especially intriguing as it’s reported that users can place the case on top of a Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro to have it charge that way. The buds are said to last for three hours of Hi-Res Wireless Audio streaming or 15 hours on standby per cycle. A full charge on both the FreeBuds and the case should give 20 hours total. A recharge may take 2 hours by wire or 3 hours by Qi.
Expect the FreeBuds 2 Pro to price out similarly as the original €159 FreeBuds.
