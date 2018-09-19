The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will have amazing displays and cameras, we’re led to believe. But perhaps the most interesting feature will be borne out from a flat, unremarkable surface. It also comes with a new version of the company’s latest verticals.

With the launch of the P20 flagships this year, Huawei also introduced its own wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds — they compete with AirPods in Apple’s price bracket, but have a more adaptive bud design.

Now, WinFuture is reporting that the FreeBuds 2 Pro are expected to debut with the new Mate phones on October 16. The Bluetooth 5 devices are seen above with extra-long stems — more pictures can be seen at the source, linked below this story — and their carry case. The stems also play their part as bone conductors for attenuated microphone pick-up.

The case accepts power through USB-C connection or contact with Qi wireless charging. That last bit is especially intriguing as it’s reported that users can place the case on top of a Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro to have it charge that way. The buds are said to last for three hours of Hi-Res Wireless Audio streaming or 15 hours on standby per cycle. A full charge on both the FreeBuds and the case should give 20 hours total. A recharge may take 2 hours by wire or 3 hours by Qi.

Expect the FreeBuds 2 Pro to price out similarly as the original €159 FreeBuds.