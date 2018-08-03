A Huawei Mate 20 variant makes its appearance in TENAA

Huawei is preparing its second flagship series for the year 2018 and we can clearly see that we can expect something interesting.

A new Huawei Mate 20 device passed through TENAA, and it gives us an idea what could be a Huawei Mate 20 Lite. This device offers a 6.3” 2,340 x 1,080 LCD screen and a 3,650mAh battery, a 2.2Ghz processor that could be the Kirin 910, 6GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a total of four lenses divided into a main camera with 20MP+2MP plus a 24MP+2MP on the selfie camera. We probably won’t see this or any of the Mate 20 devices during IFA 2018, but at least we can expect that the regular Mate 20 and the Pro versions will be way more powerful. We can think this because this Lite model surpasses the original Mate 10 without breaking a sweat.