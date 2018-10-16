These could be the first images of the Huawei Mate 20X
We are just hours out from learning more about Huawei’s fall flagship smartphones. The due date was telegraphed clearly and a few elements, like its 7nm AI-enhanced processor chip, became marketing mantras.
Alas, we’re now hearing that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro could be joined up with a Mate 20X. How? Well, a Weibo user has taken a peek at some training guides for the Hawei Experience Store detailing some new displays and a curious stylus attachment. However, the stylus is separately positioned and tethered, leading us to infer that the Mate 20 won’t have a special stylus-equipped version. Still, wild cards can be abound.
Other pictures indicate aspects like the 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging and a 40-megapixel camera, just one of three on the rear side.
Stay tuned as we continue our coverage of the Huawei Mate 20 from London.
