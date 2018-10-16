Android

These could be the first images of the Huawei Mate 20X

Contents

We are just hours out from learning more about Huawei’s fall flagship smartphones. The due date was telegraphed clearly and a few elements, like its 7nm AI-enhanced processor chip, became marketing mantras.

Alas, we’re now hearing that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro could be joined up with a Mate 20X. How? Well, a Weibo user has taken a peek at some training guides for the Hawei Experience Store detailing some new displays and a curious stylus attachment. However, the stylus is separately positioned and tethered, leading us to infer that the Mate 20 won’t have a special stylus-equipped version. Still, wild cards can be abound.

Other pictures indicate aspects like the 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging and a 40-megapixel camera, just one of three on the rear side.

Stay tuned as we continue our coverage of the Huawei Mate 20 from London.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Android Authority
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Huawei, Leaks, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, News, retail, Rumors, stylus, triple camera, weibo
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.