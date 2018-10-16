We are just hours out from learning more about Huawei’s fall flagship smartphones. The due date was telegraphed clearly and a few elements, like its 7nm AI-enhanced processor chip, became marketing mantras.

Alas, we’re now hearing that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro could be joined up with a Mate 20X. How? Well, a Weibo user has taken a peek at some training guides for the Hawei Experience Store detailing some new displays and a curious stylus attachment. However, the stylus is separately positioned and tethered, leading us to infer that the Mate 20 won’t have a special stylus-equipped version. Still, wild cards can be abound.

Other pictures indicate aspects like the 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging and a 40-megapixel camera, just one of three on the rear side.

Stay tuned as we continue our coverage of the Huawei Mate 20 from London.