Huawei Mate 20 renders also suggest “teardrop” notch

If you’ve been watching some of the leaks coming out of the BBK Holdings properties in China — namely OPPO and vivo — you might have noticed a couple of phones with tapered notches on their displays, something akin to a teardrop shape. Well, it seems that Huawei is, at the very least, on the same page here.

While there has been loads of information pouring in on the Huawei Mate 20 lite and Mate 20 Pro, our colleagues at XDA-Developers have commissioned and published renders of the Huawei Mate 20 based on new details and photographs the outlet obtained from an anonymous source found through FunkyHuawei.club. The renders were drawn up by @SRenderr on Twitter.

The device seen had identifying information obstructed with stickers and no specific dimensions were obtained. That means that much of the rear surface below the triple-camera module cannot be shown and that all elements are only roughly to scale. All said, we have the pictures in the gallery below with full analysis accessible at XDA-Developers.

A few context notes: there’s a headphone jack at the top of the device, a USB-C port and speaker at the bottom, a speaker tucked in above the display and the top rim of the device, volume and power buttons to the right side and some sort of fingerprint sensor in the rear area. Firmware suggests that the 6.3-inch AMOLED display will be at least 2:1 in aspect ratio. The device will apparently support wireless charging for its 4,200mAh battery and come running with Android 9 Pie from first boot.