Huawei Mate 20 Pro teaser confirms weird camera arrangement

Huawei just posted a Mate 20 Pro teaser video on Weibo. “This is the time to explore something new” is the wording, on top of some random footage. What’s interesting is the shape in the middle of the teaser video. It is a square, with rounded corners. The device we’ve seen in the wild at IFA 2018, believed to be the Mate 20 Pro, had a weird camera arrangement at the back. Interestingly, the three cameras and the flash fit into the same square shape.

Instead of going with a linear arrangement for the cameras, Huawei most probably decided to try something new. As the Mate 20 Pro teaser video hints (or confirms), we can now certainly expect the phone to feature this arrangement. As for the benefits, we’re pretty sure it will be a big part of the October 16 launch event presentation.

What’s interesting though, is that the text accompanying the Mate 20 Pro teaser video in the post says “Mate 20”. Which could very well mean that both the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro will have a similar camera arrangement.

You can check out the video by clicking here or the source link below.