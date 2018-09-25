The last time we’ve seen the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was with the occasion of some upcoming case leaks. The device was visible, but we had to use a little bit of our imagination to see past the plastic shell. This time around, the renders you see above and below claim to depict the upcoming Mate 20 Pro. They look pretty legit to us.

It should be announced on October 16 at a special London event, and Huawei has been doing a real popularization and buzz-building campaign around it. Black, blue, and twilight seem to be the colors in which the Mate 20 Pro will be available, or at least that’s what this leak hints. There’s also a mention of a dark green shade, but the details are scarce on it.

The notch is clearly visible, and it’s larger in size, as hinted previously, to incorporate a better face recognition hardware system. The screen goes almost all the way down, leaving just a tiny chin at the bottom. The home button is gone and the fingerprint scanner will most likely be an in-display ultrasonic kind.

The rear shows off the new camera arrangement, and this time we’re seeing the Leica branding as well. The report claims the shooters will have an aperture 0f f/1.8 to f/2.4, focal lengths of 16 to 80 millimeters, and a 5x optical zoom capability. Wide-angle lens are also mentioned. The other specs include, as you’d expect, the new Kirin 980 processor. The screen resolution is hinted at 3120 x 1440, but the screen size is yet unknown. Some reports talk about 6.3-inches.

The Mate 20 Pro will be accompanied by a Mate 20, and most likely a Porsche Design exclusive variant. We’ll definitely bring you everything from the London event! Of course, until then, we’ll tell you every time we hear something worth mentioning.