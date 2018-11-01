Huawei Mate 20 Pro pre-orders reach Western Europe best

Strike another personal record for Huawei.

The company has told the press that it has amassed 40 percent more pre-orders for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro than the previous record device, this spring’s P20 Pro. That doesn’t give us much insight into the rest of the series nor do we have any real numbers.

That said, we should note that the P20 series did pretty well globally with 6 million sales in two months. In a stagnating smartphone industry, Huawei continues to generate double-digit gains on its shipments as it continues to reach into new markets outside of China — its Honor brand seems to be making the most noise.

So, Huawei does not need the United States mobile market and this report seems to confirm it.