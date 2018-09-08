Huawei Mate 20 Pro display disparity, Pixel 3 XL Hoax | Pocketnow Daily

iPhones for sale starting at $16 — it’s cheaper on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro’s front panels were just leaked and we get to see different notches. According to Front Page Tech, Google has reached out to YouTubers asking for clips that mock the Google Pixel 3 XL’s leaks — was everything a hoax? It looks like Apple is serious about bringing Lightning to USB-C in the box with this year’s iPhones according to some sources. We get more leaks of the penta-lens Nokia phone, along with the camera capabilities. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay.



