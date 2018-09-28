Huawei Mate 20 Pro Impressive Specs, OnePlus 6T 3D Renders | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, new leaks of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s specs have shown it to be very powerful. There aren’t any surprises with the 3D renders of the OnePlus 6T. A new variant of the OPPO Find X has gotten TENAA certification and this one packs 10GB of RAM. LG just released a teaser showing off their 5 cameras for the LG V40 ThinQ. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Oculus Quest.
- Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro leak reveals specs, fast wireless charging, expandable memory
- OnePlus 6T 3D renders show us every little design detail
- The OPPO Find X might be the first smartphone with 10GB of RAM
- LG V40 triple-camera and other features teased by manufacturer
- Oculus Quest is a $399 all-in-one VR kit
