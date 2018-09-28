Huawei Mate 20 Pro Impressive Specs, OnePlus 6T 3D Renders | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, new leaks of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s specs have shown it to be very powerful. There aren’t any surprises with the 3D renders of the OnePlus 6T. A new variant of the OPPO Find X has gotten TENAA certification and this one packs 10GB of RAM. LG just released a teaser showing off their 5 cameras for the LG V40 ThinQ. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Oculus Quest.



