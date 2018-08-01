When we told you about Huawei’s upcoming IFA keynote, we said that chances are big that it will be a Kirin 980 unveiling. We also said that the Mate 20 Pro (following the new naming convention introduced with the P20 and P20 Pro) will likely be the first Huawei smartphone powered by the Kirin 980.

Thanks to looking deep inside a leaked firmware, we get a better sense on what the Mate 20 Pro will be, and some of its key features. First comes confirmation that the Mate 20 Pro flagship will indeed be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, produced using a 7nm process. Battery performance was always top-notch on Huawei phones, and the upcoming fall flagship will apparently pack a 4,200mAh juice pack. Additionally, wireless charging is also confirmed by the firmware, so we can expect a glass back for the device.

The display will be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, likely packing a 1080 x 2240 resolution like the P20 Pro. There will apparently be an in-display fingerprint scanner (unknown whether ultrasonic or optical), and the processor will be aided by 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Powering everything will apparently be the Android P-based EMUI 9.

The phone is expected to be unveiled later in November 2018, but we’ll keep you posted as details pop up.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro alleged specs at a glance:

– 6.3-inch AMOLED display (likely 1080 x 2240 resolution)

– HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC

– 6GB of RAM

– 128GB of storage

– 4,200mAh battery

– wireless charging

– in-display fingerprint scanner

– EMUI 9 (Android P-based)