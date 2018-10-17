Android

Huawei Mate 20 Pro official, iPhone XR record sales? | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on: It’s a beast!

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the release of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Ming-chi Kuo predicts impressive sales for the iPhone XR, leading Apple to keep with the same three-iPhone strategy next year. The Montblanc Summit 2 is now available and is the first Wear OS smartwatch with the Snapdragon 3100. Palm just released a new phone to serve as a companion for your regular phone. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Daydream View headset.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.