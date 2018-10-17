Huawei Mate 20 Pro official, iPhone XR record sales? | Pocketnow Daily

Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on: It’s a beast!

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the release of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Ming-chi Kuo predicts impressive sales for the iPhone XR, leading Apple to keep with the same three-iPhone strategy next year. The Montblanc Summit 2 is now available and is the first Wear OS smartwatch with the Snapdragon 3100. Palm just released a new phone to serve as a companion for your regular phone. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Daydream View headset.