Huawei Mate 20 Pro official, iPhone XR record sales? | Pocketnow Daily
Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on: It’s a beast!
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the release of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Ming-chi Kuo predicts impressive sales for the iPhone XR, leading Apple to keep with the same three-iPhone strategy next year. The Montblanc Summit 2 is now available and is the first Wear OS smartwatch with the Snapdragon 3100. Palm just released a new phone to serve as a companion for your regular phone. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Daydream View headset.
- Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro announced to raise the bar
- 2019 iPhones will mirror current line-up of iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr
- Montblanc Summit 2 is the first smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100
- Palm is back with a teeny, tiny phone for Verizon
- Google Daydream View gets a huge discount at Verizon
