Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode, Google Pixel 3 Leaked Again | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we look at some of the new possible camera features for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro through an APK teardown. Samsung just revealed the Galaxy A7, the company’s first triple-camera smartphone and a mid-ranger, no less. The Google Pixel 3 XL was placed on sale on JD.com for a short time and we saw a pretty curious-looking price tag. The iPhone XS gets a teardown on YouTube and it shows that the phone has a new type of battery and better protection. We end today’s show with Sony gifting a pair of headphones if you buy the Sony Xperia XZ3 on Amazon.



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>