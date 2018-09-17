Android

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Teaser, Galaxy Note 9 Battery Issue | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei just released a teaser saying it is time to explore with a hint to the Mate 20 Pro’s camera arrangement. A Galaxy Note 9 started smoking on an elevator in New York, and a lawsuit has been filed against Samsung. Apple’s suppliers are worried that the iPhones won’t sell as much to fulfill their Q4 expectations due to high prices. The AirPower mat will reportedly be launched until next year as it’s main manufacturing problems have been revealed. We end today’s show with the Razer Phone 2’s announcement that will happen this October 10th.


