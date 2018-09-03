Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted at IFA, Galaxy Device with 4 Cameras? | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we track down some Huawei Mate 20 Pro prototypes floating around IFA 2018 with triple cameras in tow. And yet, we might see a Galaxy flagship at the end of the year with four cameras. The Pixel 3 XL continues trouncing Canada, this time on a Lyft. Nubia’s got an Alpha wearable that might see light this fall. Finally, some eager filmmakers had a sneak peek at the Houdini edition of the RED Hydrogen One with some modules.



