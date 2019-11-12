Huawei has had tons of problems after the whole Huawei ban issue with the United States. That doesn’t mean that Huawei products are bad, on the contrary, they have some excellent offerings. Right now, you can get last year’s Huawei Mate 20 Pro in Amazon for a price that’s almost too good to be true.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was one of last year’s best smartphones. Its camera stood amongst the best, and its specs were just awesome. Right now, it is available for just $470.99 in its unlocked version. This is an international version with 128GB of storage space, and 6GB RAM in Emerald Green. On a positive note, it still has all Google services installed, and you will still receive two major Android updates. The only downside is that it isn’t covered by warranty in the US. You can watch our full review if you want more information before you decide on buying.

Source: Amazon