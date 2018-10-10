Android

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Fastest Android Phone, New iPad Pro Features | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, some benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have just emerged showing that it is the fastest Android phone in the market. We get some new information on the changes coming to the new iPad Pro regarding its display. XDA has recovered some images of Android Pie on the Galaxy Note 9 showing changes in its UI. Apple has released iOS 12.0.1, fixing most of the issues plaguing the iPhone XS and XS Max. We end today’s show with the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook coming up for pre-orders.


