Huawei Mate 20 price tags, more colors in Google Pixel 3 XL leaks | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, some new renders show off the design of the Huawei Mate 20 and we also get price tags. More leaks of the Google Pixel 3 XL have just emerged and this time they show the retail box. Samsung is reportedly bringing four rear cameras to their Galaxy A9 as part of their new strategy. Nokia just released its ‘True Wireless Headphones” to compete with the AirPods and others. We end today’s show with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike Edition in limited quantities.

