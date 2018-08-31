The Huawei Mate 20 and 20 Pro will arrive on October 16th
Huawei has given us good news during the presentation of its new Kirin 980 processor. First of all, we know that the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will have it as parts of its components, and the second one is an official launch date for the devices.
Set your calendars for October 16th. That’s going to be the date when we’re going to see Huawei’s latest flagship phones presented. The event is going to be held in London and all this information was provided by the company’s CEO Richard Yu. We have already gotten some rumors about these new Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs, cameras and more. Now, we only have to wait a bit longer to get all the official information. Unfortunately, we don’t think we’re going to see these devices being sold in the US, or at least not from its biggest stores and carriers.
Photo: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
