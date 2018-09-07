Android

Huawei Mate 20 will be a “higher intelligence” on October 16

Huawei had a truckload of announcements at IFA 2018, including a new smart speaker, a few new colors for an old phone — not that the P20 Pro is that old — and a new chipset.

We were also given a date for when to expect that new chipset, the Kirin 980, to be put to good use. The Huawei Mate 20 was announced to have a London launch on October 16.

Well, Huawei just wanted to nudge in a “Save the Date,” just to keep us on our toes. But it also starts the process for getting the media gathered and Pocketnow is working on RSVPs for the show.

To be clear, the Mate 20 Lite has already been announced, so we’re waiting on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

