Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro announced to raise the bar

Today, the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer announced its second flagship for the year. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro announced today is accompanied by the Mate 20, and joins the P20 Pro and P20 for the 2018 line-up. Yes, there’s also a Mate 20 Lite and a P20 Lite for the mid-ranger aficionados among you, in case you were wondering. There have been lots of rumors, reports, and leaks surrounding these devices, and they are finally official.

“Release the beast that is going to destroy everything in its path”, goes our hands-on video. The Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 are powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 SoC. It was the world’s first 7nm chip announced, beaten to the market by Apple’s A12 Bionic. It’s a beast of a processor, featuring a dedicated dual NPU and 2 Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.6GHz, 2 Cortex-A76 at 1.92GHz, and 4 Cortex-A55 cores operating at 1.8GHz.

A 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option is available for the Mate 20, while a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant is what you get on the Mate 20 Pro, and the higher-end Mate 20. Both models support 256GB expandable storage. However, this storage will have to be a Nano Memory Card, one that’s proprietary to Huawei, and that we’ll cover in a different piece.

The latter features a Dewdrop Display that’s 6.53-inch in diagonal. It’s an RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution at 2244 x 1080 pixels and 820 nits of brightness.



The Mate 20 Pro takes that one notch (pun intended) higher with its FullView Display. It measures 6.39-inches in diagonal and it is a curved OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The resolution is 2K+ at 3120 x 1440 pixels, and high color saturation, with high contrast ratio being the selling points.

We’re used to recent Huawei phones being camera-centric. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro announced today feature that weird camera arrangement we’ve seen leaked over the past couple of weeks. It’s a square arrangement with three cameras and a flash.

The Mate 20 triple-camera packs a 16MP (Ultra Wide Angle 17mm, f/2.2) shooter, a 12MP (Wide angle 27mm, f/1.8) unit, and an 8MP (2x Telephoto 52mm, f/2.4, OIS) lens. By contrast, the Mate 20 Pro is powered by a 40MP (Wide Angle 27mm, f/1.8) shooter, a 20MP (Ultra Wide Angle 16mm, f/2.2) unit, and an 8MP (3x Telephoto 80mm, f/2.4, OIS) lens.

The front-facing webcam on both devices is a 24MP (f/2.0, FF) unit for all your selfie needs. In terms of security, the Mate 20 features a back-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the Mate 20 Pro takes the in-display fingerprint scanner approach for convenience and streamlined design.

The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are both powered by the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI9. While the Mate 20 has a 4,000mAh battery with a 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge charger, the Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh juice pack with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge charger.

Both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be available in several color options common for both. Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, and Black. Exact pricing and availability will be later announced depending on markets.