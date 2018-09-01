Huawei Mate 20 Lite official with dual front and back cameras

Ready to overturn a stagnant smartphone market, the Mate 20 lite provides a first look at the Huawei Mate 20 Series – set to deliver a new industry standard by delivering premium AI technology for less.

August 31 2018, London, UK - The Mate 20 Series embodies Huawei’s commitment to advancements made in AI, overcoming challenges associated with performance and battery life, to become the trusted partner for users far and wide. Now, the global technology leader is bringing the benefits of AI to more people with the Mate 20 lite – the first device to be launched from the much-anticipated Mate 20 Series. Equipped with four cameras for professional photography, the Mate 20 lite combines AI technology with high-performance hardware, smart battery management and a stylish design, making it the perfect partner for work and play.

Anson Zhang, UK Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group commented: “At Huawei, we are committed to launching devices that disrupt the status quo. Combining pioneering AI innovation, cutting edge power and performance, all at an affordable price point, the Mate 20 lite signifies our global leadership in the smartphone category and we look forward to launching the device here in the UK.”

BRINGING AI TO ALL

With the Mate 20 lite, Huawei addresses the unmet demand for affordably-priced, premium smartphones with outstanding capabilities, including AI solutions. Armed with a new Kirin 710 SoC and 4GB of RAM, the Mate 20 lite delivers AI capability, resulting in a dramatically improved performance, battery life and photography experience that is central to the device.

Using AI in real applications, the Mate 20 lite takes the hassle out of uninspiring tasks and replaces them with results that are curated for specific users. For example, the AI Shopping Assistant eradicates the time-consuming task of online shopping, with the AI identifying the item instead and sharing a link to where it can be bought online. Plus, AI Noise Cancellation ensures a smooth call experience by nullifying noisy backgrounds for high quality conversations. The days of manually managing photos are also over thanks to the AI Smart Gallery, which employs smart algorithms to automatically sort photos into albums.

POINT AND SHOOT PERFECTION WITH FOUR AI POWERED CAMERAS

Huawei, the leader in smartphone photography, is bringing its revolutionary technology to the Mate 20 lite with four AI powered cameras, ensuring premium photography is a staple feature of all smartphones, not just the flagship device.

The 24MP+2MP dual front cameras are augmented with AI and can recognise more than 200 different scenarios from eight individual categories (including Blue Sky, Beach, Plant, Night and more), optimising them scene by scene for flawless shots every time. The front cameras also support real time HDR preview and video recording for outstanding clarity, even in dark environments or on back lit subjects. Users can benefit from Studio Lighting, as well as leveraging the front cameras to generate a personalised 3D Qmoji (in GIF or video formats), perfect for sharing with friends on social media.

The rear 20MP+2MP camera also delivers incredibly high quality and depth data, for crisp looking images with a professional bokeh effect. The AI-powered intelligent system has studied more than 100 million images to be able to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories (including Portrait, Blue Sky, Snow, Ancient Building and more), adjusting the camera settings accordingly for the best possible results. The rear cameras also support Super Slow Motion, with users able to capture a snippet of action at 480fps, then play it back 16 times slower.

GO FURTHER WITH FLAGSHIP PERFORMANCE

Proving that power and performance is no longer reserved for the elite, the Huawei Mate 20 lite packs a 3,750mAh long-lasting battery (10% increase on its predecessor) and supports 18W Quick Charge technology (80% increase), as well as intelligent power management.

The Mate 20 lite supports up to 17 hours of video playback, 23 hours of voice calling, 11 hours of web browsing and 107 hours of music playback. The huge battery and memory capabilities power a smoother gaming experience. An AI Game Suite is available out-of-the-box, in which a Game

Acceleration Mode identifies and prioritises gaming processes. The Uninterrupted Gaming mode also blocks all notifications except calls, alarms and battery alerts. Plus, it supports a quick transition between Wi-Fi and 4G networks, so users stay connected on-the-go.

ULTIMATE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

With the Mate 20 lite, users get an expansive area to work – and play – with. Featuring a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ (2340x1080) HUAWEI FullView display, the Mate 20 lite offers a 4% increase in screen-to-body ratio, compared to the predecessor. Replacing the top bezel is a notched design which allows for the bigger screen, providing a great field of view for the ultimate mobile entertainment experience.

In addition, Huawei has kept the device bilaterally symmetrical in design for a minimalistic look, finished with a beautiful curved glass display that makes the device a pleasure to behold. The Mate 20 lite is available in three colours: Sapphire Blue, Black and Platinum Gold.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Huawei Mate 20 lite is available to purchase from £379 at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone from the 5th of September and at EE from October. The device will also be available to purchase from Tesco and Argos.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/phones/mate20-lite.

Notes to Editors

AI-Supported Features:

· AI Shopping Assistant – When users see something they want to purchase while browsing the web, they simply long-press the image with two fingers, and the AI will identify the item and share a link to where users can buy it online. Alternatively, users can snap a photo of the item whilst out and about and the AI will bring up the prices online.

· Enhanced Communications – Ensures a smooth call experience with AI noise cancellation. This integrated function nullifies noisy backgrounds, transforming all calls to high quality conversations. If users lose cellular reception, the Mate 20 lite will put the call on hold instead of dropping it and reconnect once connectivity resumes.

· Curated Albums – Thanks to AI advancements, the days of manually managing photos are over. The Mate 20 lite comes with AI Smart Gallery, which uses smart algorithms to automatically sort photos into albums.

Photography Features – Front Cameras:

· AI-Powered System – Recognises more than 200 different scenarios of eight categories – namely Blue Sky, Beach, Plant, Night, Stage, Flower, Room and Snow – optimising them scene by scene for flawless shots every time.

· HDR Pro Support – The front cameras support real-time HDR preview and video recording, producing outstanding clarity with rich, vibrant colours, even in dark environments or on back-lit subjects. The HDR Pro also uses RAW image data to greatly improve the quality of the final output, as well as the speed of the process.

· Studio Lighting – The five professional lighting effects (including soft lighting, butterfly lighting and stage lighting), combined with Huawei’s 3D facial modelling, can precisely recognise the five facial zones of a subject and identify which areas need to be enhanced.

· 3D Qmoji – This fun feature leverages the dual front camera to generate a personalised 3D Qmoji (in GIF or video formats), perfect for sharing with friends on social media.

Photography Features – Rear Cameras:

· Intelligent Shooting Experience – The on-device, AI-powered system has studied more than 100 million images to be able to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories including Portrait, Blue Sky, Snow, Ancient Building, Fireworks, Plant, Cat, Dog, Text, Food, Car and Night. The AI automatically identifies different scenes and adjusts the camera settings accordingly, providing users with the best possible results.

· Smart Composition – This feature helps beginner photographers properly frame their shots before pressing the shutter button. With practice, users will be able to pick up basic composition techniques with help from the Mate 20 lite.

· AI-Enhanced Bokeh – The majority of dual-camera smartphones already on the market have difficulty differentiating the subject from the background, so the resulting background blur effects are improperly rendered. To address this pain point, the Mate 20 lite leverages a dedicated depth camera and specialised AI algorithms to accurately trace the outlines of subjects, creating natural portraits with authentic bokeh.

· Super Slow Motion – In slow motion mode, users can capture a snippet of action at 480fps, and then play it back 16 times slower.