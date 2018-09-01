Huawei owned the tradeshow yesterday at IFA. After introducing its new Kirin 980 chip, its first ever AI Cube smart speaker, and two colors and leather backs for the P20, the company didn’t think for a second to stop right there. It also announced that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be unveiled at an October 16 event in London, and thought about introducing the Mate 20 Lite you’re seeing above.

Huawei also took the opportunity to brag, rightfully so, about selling 10 million units of P20 Pro and P20 smartphones in the first five months. Back to the Mate 20 Lite: we’ve seen the phone in mid-August leaks, and they weren’t that far off from the truth.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite design

As the leaks previously hinted, the Mate 20 Lite features a vertical dual camera alignment on the back of the phone. Underneath the system there’s a fingerprint scanner with the LED flash placed to the left of the two lenses.

The front features a large FullView display that has a notch. Unlike the P20 and P20 Pro, the notch on the Mate 20 Lite is somewhat wider. That’s a decision Huawei had to make in order to house the dual front-facing cameras.

The materials used are metal and glass, with a premium curved edge design. Color choices include Sapphire Blue, Black and Platinum Gold. The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is available to purchase from £379 at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone from the 5th of September and at EE from October. The device will also be available to purchase from Tesco and Argos.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite specs

The Mate 20 Lite is no slouch, aside from being one sexy piece of metal and glass. The screen is a 6.3-inch FullView TFT LCD display with FHD+ (2340×1080) resolution and 409 PPI. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a notch at the top which is home to two cameras, an earpiece, and sensors.

Behind the glass there are 4GB of RAM that work in tandem with the octa-core Kirin 710 SoC and the Mali-G51 GPU. Storage space is limited to 64GB but it’s expandable via microSD card, and a rather large 3,750mAh battery is supposed to offer long lasting performance.

Dual front and dual back cameras will take care of your photography needs. 20MP+2MP with F/1.8 aperture on the back, and 24MP+2MP with F/2.0 aperture on the front.

It will be shipping with Android 8.1 Oreo on-board, but will probably be upgradeable to Android 9 Pie in the near future.

Ready to overturn a stagnant smartphone market, the Mate 20 lite provides a first look at the Huawei Mate 20 Series – set to deliver a new industry standard by delivering premium AI technology for less.

August 31 2018, London, UK – The Mate 20 Series embodies Huawei’s commitment to advancements made in AI, overcoming challenges associated with performance and battery life, to become the trusted partner for users far and wide. Now, the global technology leader is bringing the benefits of AI to more people with the Mate 20 lite – the first device to be launched from the much-anticipated Mate 20 Series. Equipped with four cameras for professional photography, the Mate 20 lite combines AI technology with high-performance hardware, smart battery management and a stylish design, making it the perfect partner for work and play.

Anson Zhang, UK Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group commented: “At Huawei, we are committed to launching devices that disrupt the status quo. Combining pioneering AI innovation, cutting edge power and performance, all at an affordable price point, the Mate 20 lite signifies our global leadership in the smartphone category and we look forward to launching the device here in the UK.”

BRINGING AI TO ALL

With the Mate 20 lite, Huawei addresses the unmet demand for affordably-priced, premium smartphones with outstanding capabilities, including AI solutions. Armed with a new Kirin 710 SoC and 4GB of RAM, the Mate 20 lite delivers AI capability, resulting in a dramatically improved performance, battery life and photography experience that is central to the device.

Using AI in real applications, the Mate 20 lite takes the hassle out of uninspiring tasks and replaces them with results that are curated for specific users. For example, the AI Shopping Assistant eradicates the time-consuming task of online shopping, with the AI identifying the item instead and sharing a link to where it can be bought online. Plus, AI Noise Cancellation ensures a smooth call experience by nullifying noisy backgrounds for high quality conversations. The days of manually managing photos are also over thanks to the AI Smart Gallery, which employs smart algorithms to automatically sort photos into albums.

POINT AND SHOOT PERFECTION WITH FOUR AI POWERED CAMERAS

Huawei, the leader in smartphone photography, is bringing its revolutionary technology to the Mate 20 lite with four AI powered cameras, ensuring premium photography is a staple feature of all smartphones, not just the flagship device.

The 24MP+2MP dual front cameras are augmented with AI and can recognise more than 200 different scenarios from eight individual categories (including Blue Sky, Beach, Plant, Night and more), optimising them scene by scene for flawless shots every time. The front cameras also support real time HDR preview and video recording for outstanding clarity, even in dark environments or on back lit subjects. Users can benefit from Studio Lighting, as well as leveraging the front cameras to generate a personalised 3D Qmoji (in GIF or video formats), perfect for sharing with friends on social media.

The rear 20MP+2MP camera also delivers incredibly high quality and depth data, for crisp looking images with a professional bokeh effect. The AI-powered intelligent system has studied more than 100 million images to be able to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories (including Portrait, Blue Sky, Snow, Ancient Building and more), adjusting the camera settings accordingly for the best possible results. The rear cameras also support Super Slow Motion, with users able to capture a snippet of action at 480fps, then play it back 16 times slower.

GO FURTHER WITH FLAGSHIP PERFORMANCE

Proving that power and performance is no longer reserved for the elite, the Huawei Mate 20 lite packs a 3,750mAh long-lasting battery (10% increase on its predecessor) and supports 18W Quick Charge technology (80% increase), as well as intelligent power management.

The Mate 20 lite supports up to 17 hours of video playback, 23 hours of voice calling, 11 hours of web browsing and 107 hours of music playback. The huge battery and memory capabilities power a smoother gaming experience. An AI Game Suite is available out-of-the-box, in which a Game

Acceleration Mode identifies and prioritises gaming processes. The Uninterrupted Gaming mode also blocks all notifications except calls, alarms and battery alerts. Plus, it supports a quick transition between Wi-Fi and 4G networks, so users stay connected on-the-go.

ULTIMATE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

With the Mate 20 lite, users get an expansive area to work – and play – with. Featuring a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ (2340×1080) HUAWEI FullView display, the Mate 20 lite offers a 4% increase in screen-to-body ratio, compared to the predecessor. Replacing the top bezel is a notched design which allows for the bigger screen, providing a great field of view for the ultimate mobile entertainment experience.

In addition, Huawei has kept the device bilaterally symmetrical in design for a minimalistic look, finished with a beautiful curved glass display that makes the device a pleasure to behold. The Mate 20 lite is available in three colours: Sapphire Blue, Black and Platinum Gold.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Huawei Mate 20 lite is available to purchase from £379 at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone from the 5th of September and at EE from October. The device will also be available to purchase from Tesco and Argos.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/phones/mate20-lite.

Notes to Editors

AI-Supported Features:

· AI Shopping Assistant – When users see something they want to purchase while browsing the web, they simply long-press the image with two fingers, and the AI will identify the item and share a link to where users can buy it online. Alternatively, users can snap a photo of the item whilst out and about and the AI will bring up the prices online.

· Enhanced Communications – Ensures a smooth call experience with AI noise cancellation. This integrated function nullifies noisy backgrounds, transforming all calls to high quality conversations. If users lose cellular reception, the Mate 20 lite will put the call on hold instead of dropping it and reconnect once connectivity resumes.

· Curated Albums – Thanks to AI advancements, the days of manually managing photos are over. The Mate 20 lite comes with AI Smart Gallery, which uses smart algorithms to automatically sort photos into albums.

Photography Features – Front Cameras:

· AI-Powered System – Recognises more than 200 different scenarios of eight categories – namely Blue Sky, Beach, Plant, Night, Stage, Flower, Room and Snow – optimising them scene by scene for flawless shots every time.

· HDR Pro Support – The front cameras support real-time HDR preview and video recording, producing outstanding clarity with rich, vibrant colours, even in dark environments or on back-lit subjects. The HDR Pro also uses RAW image data to greatly improve the quality of the final output, as well as the speed of the process.

· Studio Lighting – The five professional lighting effects (including soft lighting, butterfly lighting and stage lighting), combined with Huawei’s 3D facial modelling, can precisely recognise the five facial zones of a subject and identify which areas need to be enhanced.

· 3D Qmoji – This fun feature leverages the dual front camera to generate a personalised 3D Qmoji (in GIF or video formats), perfect for sharing with friends on social media.

Photography Features – Rear Cameras:

· Intelligent Shooting Experience – The on-device, AI-powered system has studied more than 100 million images to be able to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories including Portrait, Blue Sky, Snow, Ancient Building, Fireworks, Plant, Cat, Dog, Text, Food, Car and Night. The AI automatically identifies different scenes and adjusts the camera settings accordingly, providing users with the best possible results.

· Smart Composition – This feature helps beginner photographers properly frame their shots before pressing the shutter button. With practice, users will be able to pick up basic composition techniques with help from the Mate 20 lite.

· AI-Enhanced Bokeh – The majority of dual-camera smartphones already on the market have difficulty differentiating the subject from the background, so the resulting background blur effects are improperly rendered. To address this pain point, the Mate 20 lite leverages a dedicated depth camera and specialised AI algorithms to accurately trace the outlines of subjects, creating natural portraits with authentic bokeh.

· Super Slow Motion – In slow motion mode, users can capture a snippet of action at 480fps, and then play it back 16 times slower.



