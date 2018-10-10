The Huawei Mate 20 is the fastest Android smartphone today

Speed is very important, and not only in vehicles but in processing speeds and data connectivity. The good thing is that there are always some companies that are testing smartphones to see which one is the fastest one out there. Now, the fastest Android is not yet for sale, but man is it fast.

According to AnTuTu benchmarks, the Huawei Mate 20 is going to be the fastest smartphone device this year. Its 7nm Kirin 980 processor is going to leave the rest of the Android devices behind in speed tests. 313561 was the number given in the scores of AnTuTu, taking the first place away from the Mi Black Shark gaming smartphone. Unfortunately, the Mate 20 does not outperform the A12 Bionic, at least as far as these results go.

We now just have to wait for these units to arrive at the market and review them side by side to see which of these devices is truly the fastest smartphone around.