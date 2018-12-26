Android

Huawei Mate 10 Pro on sale at Newegg, with its lowest price ever

We have seen many deals applied to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. It seems that retail stores are trying to sell all their available units. This may be because of the issues between Huawei and the US, but anyways, it’s a great opportunity to get a great smartphone at a low price.

You can now get a new Huawei Mate 10 Pro for just $450, that’s $350 off from its regular price. This is an unlocked device that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of storage. The device appears to me $499, but when you enter the promo code NEFPAR4, you get an extra $50 off. The best thing is that this device has US warranty, and you have until December 29th to get yours.

