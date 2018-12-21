Android

Huawei Mate 10 Pro can be a nice present with its new discount

Some people are still in love with a great Huawei Mate 10 Pro, but maybe a $500 price tag wasn’t so appealing. Now the device has gotten a lower price in Amazon, and it’s a great option if you want a new smartphone for the holidays.

Yes, it’s true that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is in a whole different level, but the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is still a great smartphone. It includes a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a dual Leica camera. It’s also water resistant with an IP76 rating, and it’s unlocked, well at least for GSM networks. This could all be yours for just $479.99, and before I forget, it doesn’t come with a notch.

