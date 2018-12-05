The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now available for just $500

Huawei just keeps growing in sales, and it’s becoming a real threat for Apple and Samsung for the first places in smartphone sales around the world. This is because they keep on delivering great smartphones with even better features for acceptable prices. Unfortunately, Huawei hasn’t been able of entering the US market, even though they tried to with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The good news is that this device has dropped its price and you can now get one for just $500.

If you are a Huawei fan and you can’t afford the latest Huawei Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro, you can choose to buy a Huawei Mate 10 Pro that’s for sale at Amazon, B&H, and Newegg. This device is unlocked but will only work on GSM networks like AT&T or T-Mobile. It also packs a Kirin 970 processor, 4000mAh battery, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Color options are going to vary depending on where you decide to buy it from, but at least the midnight Blue version is available everywhere.