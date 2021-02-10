HUAWEI launched Petal Maps, an alternative to Google Maps baked into the HMS ecosystem, back in October last year. Today, the company has announced that it is adding a useful new feature to its in-house mapping and navigation service – route planning. HUAWEI says that route planning is available for walks, bike rides and public transit, and complements the existing driving route planner feature.

Petal Maps now supports route planning for walks, bike rides, and public transit

Thanks to the newly expanded scope of route planning in Petal Maps, users will now be able to see multiple routes and check out details such as journey duration quite easily. The company says that options for departure schedules, stop-by-stop routes, estimated arrival timing details for public transit media as well as buses and ferries are already live for users in certain regions.

For now, countries where real-time public transport information is already available in Petal Maps include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Netherlands, and France among a total of 16 regions. In addition to the freshly added options for walking, driving and public transport, Petal Maps’ route planning feature also offers the convenience for cycling in 11 countries, with the aim of expanding to more regions soon.

In order to take advantage of the expanded route planning feature, just update the Petal Maps app on your phone or download the latest version from App Gallery. Petal Maps already offers some neat tricks such as the ability to save certain locations via cloud sync for quick navigation route access, interactive 3D Maps (with support for pan, tilt, and zoom gestures), and real-time traffic information with turn-by-turn navigation guidance.

You also get support for what HUAWEI calls Air Gestures, which allows users to zoom in and out during navigation by just holding their hand in front of the screen and wait for an icon to show up. HUAWEI assures that all user data associated with Petal Maps is end-to-end encrypted for security.