HUAWEI has lately done some impressive work at populating its HMS-backed AppGallery repository, thanks to a combination of massive spendings, initiatives for developers, and partnerships galore. Well, it looks like the troubled Chinese giant’s efforts are paying off, as app distribution, as well as the number of app distributors associated with its platform, have both gone up by almost a factor of two in a span of 12 months.

In an official press communique, HUAWEI revealed that the sheer volume of app distribution via the AppGallery has gone up by 83%. Talking figures, the company says that its application repository facilitated 384.4 billion apps distributed in 2020, which amounts to a growth of 174 billion compared to the previous year. And at the top of this growth spike are mobile games. Talking about games, HUAWEI says that the number of games available on its in-house Play Store-alternative has also recorded a growth of 500% over the course of the past year.

More importantly, HUAWEI notes that the number of registered AppGallery developers has now reached an impressive 2.3 million, which amounts to a 77% growth in the past 12 months that have seen the industry witness some major setbacks due to the ongoing global pandemic. As for the actual user base, HUAWEI tells us that AppGallery now has a 500 million-strong Monthly Active User (MAU) audience.

“It’s not just about quantity, and the fact that the number of apps integrated with HMS Core has more than doubled in one year shows that more developers are looking to Huawei’s on-device capabilities to drive innovation and provide better and more unique user experiences,” Zhang Zhe – Director of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group – was quoted as saying.

HUAWEI has made some AppGallery splash lately

The company has lately upped the ante for growth. Back in November last year, the company landed multiplayer combat game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes for an exclusive debut on AppGallery prior to Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The company also introduced a support initiative for developers hit by the pandemic, offering them solutions such as app promotion, sliding banner ads, access to push notifications, and more importantly, letting them keep 90% of the revenue generated from ad-click.