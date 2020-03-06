Author
HUAWEI recently announced that its AppGallery is now the world’s third-largest app repository for smartphones, behind only the Google Play Store and App Store. The company is trying all tactics to lure in developers, and one of them involves letting them keep 100% of the AppGallery revenue.

In its AppGallery Joint Operations Service Agreement, HUAWEI notes that developers can keep 100% percent of the revenue generated by their apps for a period of 12-months. This preferential treatment will only be given to developers who join the AppGallery platform before June 30, 2020.

Compared to the standard 20:80 revenue sharing policy between HUAWEI and developers, the preferential treatment clause will make it 0:100 for 12 months, and 10:90 for the next 12 months. The revenue sharing structure, however, differs based on the type of apps.

