Huawei and Lenovo are the star witnesses in the Qualcomm trial

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission vs Qualcomm trial that debuted on Friday brought us the information from Qualcomm that Samsung and Huawei are mostly supplying their own chips. However, that was just one side of the story, as the start witnesses for the U.S. in the trial against the chip-maker are two Chinese companies, namely Huawei and Lenovo.

The trial is scheduled to run before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh through January 28, in San Jose, California. According to the video deposition of Huawei General Counsel Nanfen Yu, “everyone in the industry knows” how Qualcomm operates. He said Qualcomm makes “it very clear that we have to sign a license agreement in some form. We had no choice”.

The U.S. is turning to Huawei’s testimony to prove that Qualcomm threatened to withhold chip supply unless they continued to pay technology licensing fees. Yu’s testimony speaks exactly to that. “Qualcomm has in the past retaliated against customers who have attempted to challenge its legal terms by either delaying, or cutting off supply of chips. We don’t know if Qualcomm would follow through on their threat to cut off supply, but we can’t take that risk”, said Ira Blumberg, vice president of intellectual property at Lenovo.

You can read more details and excerpts at the source link below, and we will let you know more as the trial unfolds.