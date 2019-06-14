Android

Huawei learning from Samsung’s mistake, delays foldable Mate X

Huawei’s foldable Mate X is passing speed test with flying colors, recording record download and upload speeds, all of this while Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is nowhere to be seen. The Huawei Mate X was supposed to go live this month, but the device will see a delay to the market, and the one to blame is not U.S. and its recent ban, but Samsung.

Instead, the Mate X will likely see a September launch, and, according to a company spokesperson, Huawei is looking at Samsung and its Galaxy Fold flop in order to spend more time in testing the device, making sure it doesn’t end up breaking like its main competitor.

We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation“, a spokesperson told CNBC, so Huawei is extra “caution” making sure it doesn’t pull a Samsung with its foldable device. The Galaxy Fold started breaking just hours after it reached the hands of influencers and reviewers, forcing Samsung to recall units and indefinitely delay the launch of its own foldable smartphone.

