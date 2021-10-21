Huawei has announced the brand new Nova 9 smartphone that will officially launch globally in other select markets Along with the new smartphone, Huawei also announced brand new wireless earbuds called FreeBuds Lipstick – yes, you read that right – and the much anticipated Watch GT 3 smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 will be available in two sizes, including a 46 mm (Active, Classic, and Elite) and a 42 mm version (Active and Elite). It has a similar look to the previous generation of Watch GT 2 with a rounded display. The screen is also more resistant to scratches and fingerprints, and it also has a rotating crown that lets you use the Watch more easily.

In terms of features, there are more than 100 sports modes, including 19 professional workouts, 12 outdoor activities, and 7 indoor workouts. As you would expect, it can track the calories burned, heart rate, sleep, and it also has a 24/7 Sp02 tracker. Altogether, there are 8 sensors that can track you throughout the day and during your workout sessions. The Watch will also bring a brand new user interface using HarmonyOS.

The new Watch GT 3 offers a similar battery life compared to the Watch GT 2, which we reviewed back in 2019 after two months of use. Of course, we’ll have to do our tests to make sure it lives up to expectations. Huawei says that a quick 10-minute charge will allow you to top up the smartwatch up to 20-percent of charge. The Watch is said to last up to two weeks on a single charge, which is on par with the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Huawei hasn’t shared any details on when the Watch GT 3 will launch or how much it’ll cost, all of this information will be shared at a later date. We did however get the official pricing for the UK market which is the following:

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 46mm – Active: £229.99

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 42mm – Active: £209.99

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99

The Huawei Watch GT 3 will launch in the UK on November 10, and customers will be available to pre-order from today in the Huawei Store . Customers who pre-order can claim a free pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i headphones.