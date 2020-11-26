Huawei has announced that AppGallery, the official application distribution platform for Huawei devices, has launched a special grants initiative for games. The AppGallery has over 500 million monthly active users and 2 million registered developers. It has become one of the top 3 largest app marketplaces globally by launching in over 170 countries and covering 18 app categories, AppGallery offers small and large developers a global platform to launch and grow their games.

Huawei has announced plans to provide additional support for the Indie games community acquisition price pool worth €30,000, VIP technical support, and new featured ‘indie games’ placements on AppGallery.

All games published on AppGallery through Unity Distribution Portal from 19 November to 14 December 2020 will be eligible to receive special grants including:

85% IAP revenue share for game developers for the first 2 years.

VIP technical support during the on-boarding process.

Top 30 indie games will receive Huawei Ad Platform credit worth €1,000 and support to launch their first campaign.

Top indie games will also be featured on a special ‘Indie Game’ slot on the AppGallery store.

Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, VP of HUAWEI Consumer Mobile Services in Europe, described the initiative as “an important step in Huawei’s continued commitment and investment in the developer community. The mobile games industry has shown incredible growth over the last few years and we are delighted to be able to support more Indie developers and studios in bringing their games to the market”.

To participate in the grant program, developers can create their Huawei Developer account and submit their game to AppGallery through the Unity Distribution Portal by December 14. To submit a game, you can click here.