Huawei has a launched new phone packing quad rear cameras – the Nova 7i. However, this one is not exactly a new phone, as it is simply a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was unveiled back in December.

Here’s what the phone has to offer in terms of hardware:

  • 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,310 pixels) display with a hole-punch
  • Octa-core Kirin 810 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)
  • 48-megapixel main snapper + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel portrait shooter
  • 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • 4200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge technology
  • In-display fingerprint sensor

It comes in Forest Green, Magic Night Black and Snow Sky shades. It is priced at roughly $315, but so far, it has only been launched in Malaysia. Huawei is yet to reveal plans about the phone’s international availability.

Source: Huawei

