Huawei has a launched new phone packing quad rear cameras – the Nova 7i. However, this one is not exactly a new phone, as it is simply a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was unveiled back in December.
Here’s what the phone has to offer in terms of hardware:
- 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,310 pixels) display with a hole-punch
- Octa-core Kirin 810 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)
- 48-megapixel main snapper + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel portrait shooter
- 16-megapixel selfie camera
- 4200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge technology
- In-display fingerprint sensor
It comes in Forest Green, Magic Night Black and Snow Sky shades. It is priced at roughly $315, but so far, it has only been launched in Malaysia. Huawei is yet to reveal plans about the phone’s international availability.
Source: Huawei