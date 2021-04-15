HUAWEI logo

HUAWEI has announced that it is expanding its advertising business within Europe with the launch of the HUAWEI Ads partnership program. It is designed to provide new incentives and support for advertisers, developers and agencies. HUAWEI Ads is a real time advertising marketplace tailored for HUAWEI devices. It is now open to media agencies and app publishers worldwide. The platform also includes HUAWEI Ads publisher service, which allows developers to integrate HUAWEI Ads kit and generate additional revenue from their apps.

By integrating the underlying algorithms and architecture of HUAWEI devices, the platform provides unique and value driven ways to reach a global audience of over 700 million smartphone users. It gives advertisers the ability to bid on ad impressions using programmatic technology.

The HUAWEI Ads partnership program will include some early bird incentives for direct advertisers and certified agencies in Europe including:

  • Free advertising credit available for direct advertisers that qualify for trial program
  • Rebates on media spend for certified agencies 
  • Dedicated support through set up and on-boarding process
  • Expert advice on campaign set up and optimization
  • Certified partners will also receive access to new beta products in testing
  • Additional coaching and training sessions available for certified partners
Additional benefits offered by the platform include:
  • Precision targeting– With over 700 million registered mobile customers, HUAWEI Ads offers advertisers the best way to reach high value HUAWEI device owners.
  • Powerful Placements – HUAWEI Ads platform gives advertisers the ability to choose placements across HUAWEI ecosystem including direct placements on devices, custom placements on AppGallery, as well as new search ads on Petal Search and display ads across HUAWEI apps and thousands of third party apps.
  • Performance driven results – Tools like Smart bidding and Smart Banner, along with one click installation links, give advertisers increased controls and production capabilities to maximize their return on investment.

Go to HUAWEI Ads  to register an account and download free HUAWEI Ads marketing guide for more information.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

