HUAWEI has announced the launch of the HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, which invites developers from around the world to create innovative apps that both improve and will help users navigate everyday life.

With USD$1 million in cash prizes, Apps UP will provide a platform for developers in five regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America and China to showcase their skills and innovation in five categories:

Best App

Best Game

Best Social Impact App

Most Popular App

Honorable Mention

The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life.

HMS Core integrates HUAWEI‘s Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities, providing core capabilities to developers such as Machine Learning Kit, HiAI, AR Engine, and more. Developers can easily achieve direct access and global all-scenario intelligence distribution across all devices by integrating their apps with HMS Core.