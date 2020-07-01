HUAWEI Apps Up

HUAWEI has announced the launch of the HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, which invites developers from around the world to create innovative apps that both improve and will help users navigate everyday life.

With USD$1 million in cash prizes, Apps UP will provide a platform for developers in five regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America and China to showcase their skills and innovation in five categories: 

  • Best App
  • Best Game
  • Best Social Impact App
  • Most Popular App
  • Honorable Mention

The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life. 

HMS Core integrates HUAWEI‘s Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities, providing core capabilities to developers such as Machine Learning Kit, HiAI, AR Engine, and more. Developers can easily achieve direct access and global all-scenario intelligence distribution across all devices by integrating their apps with HMS Core.

You May Also Like
Reddit app on Android gets an Anonymous Browsing mode
When Anonymous Browsing mode is enabled, you cannot post, vote, comment, or perform any other activity that is associated with your account.
Love dinosaurs? Google Search puts them in your living room with AR view
You can also record AR videos and recreate scenes from the Jurassic World movies, complete with sounds of a dinosaur’s roaring and footsteps.
Snapchat released an offensive Juneteenth filter, then deleted it, and is now sorry about it
Snapchat apologized for the gaffe, claiming that the filter was not approved by the company’s review process prior to its release.