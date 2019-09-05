Huawei Kirin 990 confirmed by IFA 2019 banner

The HiSilcon Kirin 990 is coming. It will most likely debut on the Mate30-series, soon to be announced, and the company has already started teasing its next-generation chip for an IFA 2019 unveiling.

With 5G support, the Kirin 990 is expected, according to rumors, to pack Cortex-A77 and A55 cores, in addition to the Mali-G77 GPU and the dedicated NPU. Manufactured by TSMC using 7nm FinFET Plus EUV technology, the Kirin 990 is undoubtedly arriving soon, as the banner you see above, on display at IFA 2019, teases. There are also rumors of a certain Kirin 985 that’s going to be introduced soon, one that would enable 5G thanks to the Balong 5000 modem chip.

The tagline “world’s first 5G SoC” might no longer be true, as Samsung announced its 5G Exynos 980 chip yesterday, granted, an 8nm chip. Qualcomm is also holding a 5G-themed event at IFA, so it will be interesting to see how these chips stack up against each other, at least on paper for now.