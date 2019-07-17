Huawei joins the Smart TV race through its Honor sub-brand

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced that it will launch a series of Smart TVs, targeting the smart home segment, through its sub-brand Honor. DigiTimes is citing unnamed sources that claim Huawei will first attack its home market, China, due to “considerations involving video content and the nature of regional limits of networked services“.

The move is part of a bigger vision for Huawei as the company is investing in 5G, and all of the products and services adjacent, including IoT, smart city, smart transportation and VR/AR.

Same sources predict that Huawei will quickly become relevant on the market, as its Smart TVs will be able to connect to, communicate and integrate with other products, like smartphones, notebooks, tablets, wearables and other IoT devices.

The report also mentions that the Chinese TV market is mostly dominated by local players, like TCL, Hisence, and Skyworth, these being more affected by Huawei’s move to join the game, than other giants like Samsung or LG.