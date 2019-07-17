Other OS

Huawei joins the Smart TV race through its Honor sub-brand

Contents

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced that it will launch a series of Smart TVs, targeting the smart home segment, through its sub-brand Honor. DigiTimes is citing unnamed sources that claim Huawei will first attack its home market, China, due to “considerations involving video content and the nature of regional limits of networked services“.

The move is part of a bigger vision for Huawei as the company is investing in 5G, and all of the products and services adjacent, including IoT, smart city, smart transportation and VR/AR.

Same sources predict that Huawei will quickly become relevant on the market, as its Smart TVs will be able to connect to, communicate and integrate with other products, like smartphones, notebooks, tablets, wearables and other IoT devices.

The report also mentions that the Chinese TV market is mostly dominated by local players, like TCL, Hisence, and Skyworth, these being more affected by Huawei’s move to join the game, than other giants like Samsung or LG.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Honor, Huawei, News, Smart TV, Smart TVs
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.