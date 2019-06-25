Huawei: it is safe to buy a Huawei phone. Android will continue to work

Google complied with the ban the United States imposed on Huawei, and revoked its Android license. The U.S. then decided to ease Huawei restrictions temporarily for a 90 day period, but the fact that Huawei was relatively silent, leaving room for misinterpretation, is something Huawei South Africa’s general manager, Likun Zhao, and its chief technology officer, Akhram Mohamed acknowledged.

Talking to South Africa’s Hypertext, the two executives reassured customers that all Huawei smartphones, including the P30-series introduced this year, will continue to operate normally, regardless of what happens with the ban and the Android license.

From Huawei’s side, we’ve promised that all existing Huawei smartphones and tablets will continue to receive Android updates, including security patches. We’ve also promised that Google applications, and non-Google applications will work as usual, even after the 90 days (the deadline from Google) — Likun Zhao

The only question that remains is for the future, the executives added. Nothing changes for the current devices. As far as the upcoming devices are concerned, starting with the Mate 30-series — to be introduced in October — Huawei wants to continue down the Android path, but in case it can’t, the company has a plan B in mind. That plan B only applies to future devices, and is something Huawei has been working on for quite some time, and not as a direct effect of the ban.

Our goal has always been to think of what the best consumer experience is. Right now, because of the popularity of Android, that’s where we want to be. That’s where our focus is, to make sure that plan A works, but if we have to go to plan B, it needs to be the best solution — Akhram Mohamed As discussions are ongoing, we cannot mention specifics about plan B at the moment, but we do want to provide as good an experience or better than that of Android — Likun Zhao

Huawei’s sales are expected to be heavily impacted if the current status quo remains, but the Chinese tech giant is confident that it can offer a solution that is just as good, if not better than Android. It already started asking developers to publish their applications on its own store.