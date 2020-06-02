HUAWEI is currently reeling from the consequences of a harsh trade ban that has put the future of its business in jeopardy, but the company is still going full throttle when it comes to product development and innovation. The latest example is a couple of patents filed before CNIPA that show us the schematics of two smartphones with a slick wraparound display design.

First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent applications reveal two phones with a unique curved display that almost wraps around the rounded edges on both sides. And thanks to this design, the power button and SIM slot have been moved to the top and bottom, while volume controls will most likely rely on capacitive inputs along the curved edges of the screen.

But what is truly noteworthy is that the selfie camera is invisible, suggesting that the two HUAWEI phones might rely on the in-screen camera technology. Not much is known about the name or specs of these phones, but we suspect they might debut under the Mate or P-series flagship lineup. To recall, OPPO and Xiaomi have also been working on under-screen selfie camera technology.