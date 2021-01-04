While the US-Huawei saga continues, the Chinese company is not letting the roadblocks stop it from investing in R&D. Huawei is tipped to be working on its next-gen SoC for the mobiles. It is said to expand its high-end HiSilicon Kirin chipsets lineup and launch Kirin 9010 chipset. Moreover, it is speculated to be based on an all-new architecture based on 3-nanometre (3nm) process technology.

The development comes from Twitter. A tipster, with username @RODENT950, tweeted that Huawei’s next-gen chipset Kirin 9010 is based on a 3nm process. That said, there is no official confirmation on the reported details.

For reference, the previous-gen HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E SoCs are based on the 5nm process. Similarly, Qualcomm and Samsung have also used the same MOSFET technology node on their recent flagship SoCs for mobile devices. Hence, the upcoming Kirin 9010 SoC could be a significant upgrade over its predecessors as well as the competition.

The report comes at a time when Huawei is facing challenges in retaining its chipset business globally due to the US sanctions, which are also leading to the shortage of supply. As per Counterpoint, the Chinese company didn’t grow last quarter. However, it managed to retain its 12 percent share in the worldwide smartphone chipset market. This in turn helped the likes of MediaTek surpass the leader Qualcomm. Plus, there’s now stiff competition in the segment.

By contrast, last year, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said, “this year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips,” indicating that the company could stop making flagship chipsets.

Last year, its latest chipset, the Kirin 9000 and 9000E debuted in October alongside the flagship Mate 40 series. The Mate 40 was powered by the latter, while the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ featured the Kirin 9000 SoC.