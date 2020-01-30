Huawei has managed to seal a spot among the world’s top ten most valuable brands in a list curated by Brand Finance, a leading UK-based brand valuation and strategy. Huawei was ranked in tenth in the list, and is among the three Chinese companies that have secured a position among the top ten.

As per the Brand Finance Global 500 2020 report, Huawei currently has a brand value of $65.084 billion, which marks a 4.5% YoY growth. 2020 marks the first time that Huawei has made it to the top ten list which is led by Amazon, Google and Apple sitting at the top three spots.

Brand Finance notes in its report that Huawei is expanding into markets that have been traditionally served by western brands. Breaking into the top ten is impressive, especially at a time when the company is facing increasing trade restrictions.

Source: Brand Finance (PDF)