Huawei tells us how big the iPhone Xr bezels are

Huawei introduced the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagships yesterday. As the company usually does, it compares features of its new phones to its competitors, usually Samsung and Apple. That was also the case at yesterday’s event. The Mate 20 Pro has a considerably larger notch than the P20 Pro, not to mention the Mate 20. It’s because of all the new Face Recognition technology, but Huawei says even so its notch is smaller than on the new iPhones.

And, since the Chinese phone-maker is really into comparisons, it really wanted to emphasize that its bezels are smaller too. The Mate 20 Pro was compared to the iPhone Xs Max and the iPhone Xr. While we know everything about the Xs Max, we didn’t know about the size of the notch and bezels on the iPhone Xr.

You can see them in the photo above, courtesy of PhoneArena. The Mate 20 Pro has a 32.8mm wide notch, and 2.1mm side bezels. Compared to that, the iPhone Xr has a 35.1mm wide notch, and 5.1mm bezels, which is pretty big, even compared to the iPhone Xs Max.